Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,639,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $148.52 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $158.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.