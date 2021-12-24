Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,199 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,191 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.7% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 223.8% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 187,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 7,133 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $71.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

