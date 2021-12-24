Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.8% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 37,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 10,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

QCOM stock opened at $182.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

