Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after buying an additional 1,385,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,289,000 after buying an additional 1,435,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,843,000 after buying an additional 3,348,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,871,000 after buying an additional 3,594,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK opened at $75.73 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

