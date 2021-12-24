Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 295 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. MicroStrategy comprises 0.9% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MicroStrategy worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.14.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $597.21 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $320.36 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $699.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.62.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

