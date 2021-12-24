Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 4,662 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 3.3% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $79.67 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.19.

