FIO Protocol (FIO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.04 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $75.12 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003707 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 799,463,087 coins and its circulating supply is 463,626,381 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

