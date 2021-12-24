First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.01

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.01 and traded as high as C$18.65. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$18.49, with a volume of 239,067 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Capital Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.58.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

