First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $232.70

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $232.70 and traded as low as $231.22. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $231.25, with a volume of 19 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $732.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.08 and a 200 day moving average of $232.70.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $12.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.23%.

About First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.