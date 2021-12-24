First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.68

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.68 and traded as high as C$30.41. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$30.24, with a volume of 1,406,531 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FM shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “na” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective (up previously from C$31.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.68.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

