First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.282 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.03. 246,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,424. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $83.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

