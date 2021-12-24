First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $16,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.27. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.