First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.463 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.13. 3,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $51.57 and a 52 week high of $58.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.52% of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

