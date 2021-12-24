First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,552,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,562,000 after purchasing an additional 343,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,192,000 after purchasing an additional 313,039 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,339.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 158,849 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 647.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 174,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 150,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,480,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,123,000 after buying an additional 140,016 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $51.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.