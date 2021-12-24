First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,484 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.48% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $65,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,297,000 after buying an additional 71,018 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,617.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.80 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $60.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.