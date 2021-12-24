First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Shares Up 1%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.24 and last traded at $61.08. 198,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 245,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.