First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.10 and last traded at $81.77. 30,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 48,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.35.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.