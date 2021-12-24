First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

NASDAQ:RNLC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

