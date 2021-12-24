First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $17,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 334,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,813,000 after purchasing an additional 290,092 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 171,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 296,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 41,247 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 158,363 shares during the period.

LMBS opened at $50.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $51.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

