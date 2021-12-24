First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,005 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMHI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $56.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $57.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.