First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.281 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.96. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $56.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

