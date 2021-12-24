First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.441 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of TDIV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.47. 133,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,444. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $62.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

