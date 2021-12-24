First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Raises Dividend to $1.32 Per Share

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 1.316 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $5.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

NASDAQ RFDI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.13. 3,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,579. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.60. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $63.35 and a 1 year high of $75.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 15.14% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $24,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

