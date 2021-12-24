First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.531 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NASDAQ RFEU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.74. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $64.49 and a 52-week high of $79.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 8.24% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

