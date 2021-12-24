First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

NASDAQ:RNSC traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $32.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.05% of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

