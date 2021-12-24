First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.82. 237,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,075. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,411 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

