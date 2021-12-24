First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 81,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,530,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,942,000 after purchasing an additional 66,865 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 312,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

