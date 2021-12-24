First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:TUSA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.81. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

