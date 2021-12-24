First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of RNDV stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.82% of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

