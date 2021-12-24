First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust Water ETF worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 247.3% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 242,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after acquiring an additional 123,960 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 211.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 87,423 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,702,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,621,000 after acquiring an additional 62,614 shares during the period.

FIW opened at $92.69 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.34.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

