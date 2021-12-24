FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.94

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.94 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 106.30 ($1.40). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 104.40 ($1.38), with a volume of 1,098,254 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FGP shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.41) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.52) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.41) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.51) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.24) to GBX 103 ($1.36) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 99.86 ($1.32).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.94.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.