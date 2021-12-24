Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stake Raised by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Five Below comprises 5.1% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Five Below worth $17,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.72.

FIVE stock opened at $193.56 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $155.10 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.92 and a 200-day moving average of $196.82.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

