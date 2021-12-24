Flamingo Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $58.33 million and $13.95 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00055739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.14 or 0.07887464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,143.83 or 1.00020143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00054571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00071409 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.