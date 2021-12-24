FLIP (FLP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $818.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 42% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $683,828.84 and $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007225 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

