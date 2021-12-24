Flixxo Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,369.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flixxo has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00042985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

