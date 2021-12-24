FLO (FLO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

