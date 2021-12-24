Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Stock Holdings Increased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.99%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

