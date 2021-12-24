Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,497.80

Shares of Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,497.80 ($19.79) and traded as low as GBX 1,460 ($19.29). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,475 ($19.49), with a volume of 25,086 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £865.26 million and a P/E ratio of 30.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,497.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,472.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Focusrite alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Focusrite’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.