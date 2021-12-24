Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $15.17 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,462.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,435.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

