Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $62.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.71 million. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

