Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 268,525 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,525 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.08% of Sysco worth $31,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

