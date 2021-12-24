Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $32.51 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 381.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,212 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $32,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.46. 2,259,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.97%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

