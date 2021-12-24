Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Fortinet worth $82,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fortinet by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $349.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.89. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 105.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.31 and a 1 year high of $355.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

