ForTube (FOR) Price Tops $0.0607 on Exchanges

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. ForTube has a market cap of $38.85 million and $6.79 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ForTube has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ForTube alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00042344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006911 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.