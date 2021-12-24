Fractal (FCL) Reaches Market Cap of $2.95 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fractal has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $2.95 million and $157,173.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00055203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.14 or 0.07895628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,750.62 or 1.00023578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00071499 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008163 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

