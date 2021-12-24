Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

FRLN stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $293,000. CHI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 47,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

