Freicoin Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Freicoin has a market cap of $675,486.87 and approximately $120.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Freicoin has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000186 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Freicoin

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in

