Function X (FX) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Function X has a market cap of $385.17 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,354.85 or 0.99113798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00055278 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00031527 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $700.73 or 0.01352395 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003665 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.