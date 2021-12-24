Furucombo Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $609,785.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000756 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00056550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.08 or 0.07902228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,094.72 or 1.00013394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00071833 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,616,035 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

