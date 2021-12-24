FY2021 EPS Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($1.81) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.71). Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KPTI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.01.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. The company had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after buying an additional 1,031,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,027,000 after buying an additional 484,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 476,928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4,350.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 392,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 383,908 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 314,950 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.